Protesters rally outside UN over violence against minorities in Bangladesh





HinduACTion, a Washington-based NGO, said that people from all walks of life showed up spontaneously.





In a post on X, HinduACTion said, "Protests outside the @UN ongoing- calling for saving the Hindus and the minorities in #Bangladesh. Very impressive to see people from all walks of life show up spontaneously on a work day. @DcWalaDesi @nytimes @nypost #All_Eyes_On_Bangladesh #SaveBangladeshiHindus."





The protests also took place at other places in New York, HinduACTion said.





The NGO praised several US Representatives for speaking out against the violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.





The NGO said, "Thank you @repfallon. Thanks for leading from the front. You are truly a leader for ages," referring to Fallon's post on X.





In a post on X, Republican Congressman Pat Fallon had said, "I strongly condemn the ongoing political violence and religious persecution that we are witnessing in Bangladesh. I implore the interim government to act in the shared interest of the Bangladeshi people and put an end to this violence at once."





"The targeting of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and any other religious minority is reprehensible. Those who have instigated and participated in these acts of violence must be held responsible," he added. -- ANI

