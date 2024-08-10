President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to boost bilateral ties

President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to boost bilateral tiesAugust 10, 2024 08:50
President Droupadi Murmu being received by Timor-Leste President JosÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ© Ramos-Horta in Dili on her visit to the country/ANI on X
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Timor-Leste, on the last leg of her three-nation visit, after concluding her visit to New Zealand and Fiji.
This will be the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation.
In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Dili for the first-ever Head of State level visit from India to Timor-Leste. In a special gesture, President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste warmly received President Murmu at the airport" During the visit, apart from the bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, there will also be a meeting with Prime Minister, Xanana Gusmao who will call on Murmu.
The president will also attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India, according to the ministry of external affairs. -- PTI
