President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to boost bilateral ties





This will be the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation.





In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Dili for the first-ever Head of State level visit from India to Timor-Leste. In a special gesture, President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste warmly received President Murmu at the airport" During the visit, apart from the bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, there will also be a meeting with Prime Minister, Xanana Gusmao who will call on Murmu.





The president will also attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India, according to the ministry of external affairs. -- PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Timor-Leste, on the last leg of her three-nation visit, after concluding her visit to New Zealand and Fiji.