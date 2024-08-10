Plane with 62 passengers on board crashes in Brazil

Plane with 62 passengers on board crashes in BrazilAugust 10, 2024 00:00
The plane crashes into residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo state/Screen grab
Just In: A plane carrying as many as 62 passengers on board crashed into a residential colony in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, said a BBC report.
The twin-engine turboprop plane was on its way to Sao Paulo city airport from Cascavel in the southern state of Parana when it crashed in the town of Vinhedo, the BBC report said quoting Voepass airline.
More details soon.