RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
People have to fight against 'dictatorship': Sisodia
August 10, 2024  14:17
image
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday called upon party workers and people to fight against the "dictatorship" in the country, a day after he was released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case.
 
Targeting the BJP, he also said these people are not more powerful than the Constitution. Every person has to fight against this "dictatorship" which is not just putting leaders in jail but also harassing citizens, Sisodia said while addressing AAP workers at its headquarters in New Delhi.

He claimed that while in jail, he was not worried about getting bail but was pained seeing businessmen being put in prison in "fake cases just because they did not donate money to the BJP". 

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy "scam" and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

On AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in jail in the case, Sisodia said he is  the symbol of honesty in the country. 
Conspiracies are being hatched to defame Kejriwal's work, he said and added that if opposition leaders unite against the "dictatorship", Kejriwal will come out of jail in 24 hours. 

Sisodia told AAP workers that "we are just horses of a chariot but our real 'saarthi' (charioteer) is in jail, he will come out soon". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion
Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

Sha'Carri Wins Her First Gold At Last!
Sha'Carri Wins Her First Gold At Last!

Powered by awesome running from her team members Olympic 200m Gold medalist Gabby Thomas, 100m Bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri Richardson ran a super fast final leg to ensure that the US won its first...

The Moment The US Lost Gold
The Moment The US Lost Gold

A clumsy handover of the baton in the 4x100 metres men's final at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday, August 9, 2024, evening saw the US men's 4x100 relay team lose its chance to race past its rivals and win a gold/silver/bronze medal.

1st Test: SA's Maharaj has West Indies batters in a spin
1st Test: SA's Maharaj has West Indies batters in a spin

Kavem Hodge was on 11 not out and will resume on the fourth morning with Jason Holder on 13 as the hosts seek to close the gap on South Africa and deny the latter a sizeable lead that would give them a chance of victory.

Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours To Be Medal Ready
Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours To Be Medal Ready

'We kept checking his weight every hour. We didn't sleep the whole night.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances