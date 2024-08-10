RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawar, Uddhav using quota stir to trigger riots: Raj
August 10, 2024  17:24
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday alleged Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were trying to use the Maratha quota stir to trigger riots ahead of the state assembly elections, especially in Marathwada region.
Addressing a news conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raj Thackeray claimed Uddhav and Pawar are using the Manoj Jarange-led quota stir as a shield for caste politics.
"Using his agitation as a shield, people like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are doing politics in Marathwada," Raj Thackeray said on the concluding day of his Marathwada tour, a day after some workers, suspected to be belonging to Shiv Sena-UBT, threw betel nuts when his convoy was passing in Beed city.
Four Shiv Sena-UBT workers were held for the act.
Speaking about the incident, the MNS chief claimed the (Beed) district Shiv Sena-UBT president raised casteist slogans to show his allegiance to Jarange.
He said Shiv Sena-UBT, led by Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar will not be able to organise a single rally in Maharashtra if they try to create obstacles during his tour.
Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut admitted that those who protested against Raj Thackeray could be office-bearers of the Thackeray-led faction. He, however, distanced the Shiv Sena-UBT from the Friday demonstration.
Maratha quota activists had led the agitation, he claimed.
Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray claimed Muslim and Dalit votes went against PM Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections as they believed in the Opposition's narrative on the Constitution.
Notably, the ruling BJP and its allies had acknowledged the false narrative that 'BJP will change the Constitution if voted to power again' affected the NDA prospects in elections.
