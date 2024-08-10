RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 120 roads closed as heavy rains lash parts of Himachal
August 10, 2024  15:10
Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh as 128 roads remained closed in the state due to landslides and flash floods. 
 
The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain till August 16.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan (Sirmaur) recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 53.2 mm in Jubberhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.

The Met department also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till Sunday morning.

The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas. -- PTI
