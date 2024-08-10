No proof of US hand but...: Hasina's son on B'desh unrest





Wazed added that the West has long championed Yunus, who was appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, and was quick to support his government, leading him to believe that foreign involvement in the unrest is evident.





In an exclusive interview with ANI, Wazed said, "Was the US directly involved? I don't know. I have no evidence. But if you look at the situation and the protests, you see the protests were incited and inflamed every step of the way."





He pointed out that the protests were initially peaceful and not directed against the government but rather against a court ruling, which the government also opposed.





"When the protests first started, they were peaceful. Our police were guarding them. The protest wasn't against the government's action. Our government had reduced quotas years ago after the first round of protests against quotas. The quotas were reinstated by the courts, and our government had filed an appeal against that. We were waiting for the Supreme Court to hear it," he explained.





Wazed said that he believes a foreign supplier provided firearms to the protesters. -- ANI

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that while he has no evidence of direct US involvement in the student protests in the country, the support for Muhammad Yunus--whom he describes as a "darling of the west"-- indicates possible foreign influence.