RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No proof of US hand but...: Hasina's son on B'desh unrest
August 10, 2024  08:15
Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy/ANI Photo
Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy/ANI Photo
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that while he has no evidence of direct US involvement in the student protests in the country, the support for Muhammad Yunus--whom he describes as a "darling of the west"-- indicates possible foreign influence. 

Wazed added that the West has long championed Yunus, who was appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, and was quick to support his government, leading him to believe that foreign involvement in the unrest is evident. 

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Wazed said, "Was the US directly involved? I don't know. I have no evidence. But if you look at the situation and the protests, you see the protests were incited and inflamed every step of the way." 

He pointed out that the protests were initially peaceful and not directed against the government but rather against a court ruling, which the government also opposed. 

"When the protests first started, they were peaceful. Our police were guarding them. The protest wasn't against the government's action. Our government had reduced quotas years ago after the first round of protests against quotas. The quotas were reinstated by the courts, and our government had filed an appeal against that. We were waiting for the Supreme Court to hear it," he explained. 

Wazed said that he believes a foreign supplier provided firearms to the protesters. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dutch hockey double as women beat China in shoot-out
Dutch hockey double as women beat China in shoot-out

The Netherlands survived a major scare to beat China 3-1 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation to retain their women's title at the Paris Olympics on Friday, giving the Dutch the hockey double after Thursday's men's...

In Pictures - Khelif wins women's welterweight gold amid gender dispute
In Pictures - Khelif wins women's welterweight gold amid gender dispute

Algeria's Imane Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute that has dominated headlines.

In Pictures - Canada win men's sprint relay as US blow it; Chebet double
In Pictures - Canada win men's sprint relay as US blow it; Chebet double

Images from the athletics action at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Friday.

BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of Bangladeshis in Bengal
BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of Bangladeshis in Bengal

The ministry of home affairs has constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border situation.

Awaiting return of 69 Indians recruited in Russian army: Jaishankar
Awaiting return of 69 Indians recruited in Russian army: Jaishankar

According to Jaishankar, the problem is that the Russian authorities maintain that these Indian nationals entered into contracts for services with the Russian army.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances