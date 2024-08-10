RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi conducts aerial survey of disaster-hit Wayanad
August 10, 2024  13:36
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday carried out an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas of this north Kerala district where landslides claimed hundreds of lives.  

Modi conducted aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, on which he departed to Wayanad from Kannur Airport around 11.15 am.

The PM was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi.

After the aerial survey, he will land at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta in Wayanad from where Modi will proceed to certain landslides-hit areas by road. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion
Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

Sha'Carri Wins Her First Gold At Last!
Sha'Carri Wins Her First Gold At Last!

Powered by awesome running from her team members Olympic 200m Gold medalist Gabby Thomas, 100m Bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri Richardson ran a super fast final leg to ensure that the US won its first...

The Moment The US Lost Gold
The Moment The US Lost Gold

A clumsy handover of the baton in the 4x100 metres men's final at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday, August 9, 2024, evening saw the US men's 4x100 relay team lose its chance to race past its rivals and win a gold/silver/bronze medal.

1st Test: SA's Maharaj has West Indies batters in a spin
1st Test: SA's Maharaj has West Indies batters in a spin

Kavem Hodge was on 11 not out and will resume on the fourth morning with Jason Holder on 13 as the hosts seek to close the gap on South Africa and deny the latter a sizeable lead that would give them a chance of victory.

Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours To Be Medal Ready
Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours To Be Medal Ready

'We kept checking his weight every hour. We didn't sleep the whole night.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances