Minorities faced 205 attacks since fall of Hasina govt
August 10, 2024  13:09
Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations in the violence-hit nation.
   
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad on Friday presented the data in an open letter to 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of an interim government, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
 
According to the data, at least 205 attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts have been recorded since Monday, when Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
 
"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said.
 
Asserting that the situation was deteriorating, Rosario urged Yunus to resolve the crisis by giving it top priority and putting an end to the violence.
 
The letter, signed by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar, welcomed Yunus as the leader of a new era born from the unprecedented student-and public-led mass uprising aimed at establishing an equitable society and reform.
 
"When people's victory is advancing towards its destination, we, with sorrow and heavy hearts, observe that a vested quarter is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish this achievement by carrying out unprecedented violence against minority communities," the letter said.
 
It said that the ongoing communal violence has caused widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among minorities in Bangladesh and has also resulted in international condemnation.
 
"We demand an immediate end to this situation," the report said, citing the letter.
 
Kajal Devnath, a praesidium member of the unity council, said, "Those involved in attacking minorities must be brought to justice. If a minority individual is attacked for political reasons, it is still unacceptable. Anyone who commits a crime should be judged, but burning homes and looting will not lead to justice." 
 
Asserting that many Hindu community members are now taking refuge in others' homes, he said, "I, too, am forced to stay at a friend's house." -- PTI
