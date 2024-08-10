RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Medal or no medal, I hope...: Neeraj on Vinesh Phogat
August 10, 2024  20:25
image
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is keeping his fingers crossed for wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she awaits a verdict on her appeal against disqualification from the Games but at the same time, he is also hoping that "people don't forget what she did for the country" if the decision is not in her favour.
 
Vinesh was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday and she has appealed against her disqualification in the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport here. A decision on the appeal is expected to be delivered by 9.30pm IST. 
 
Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic medal -- a silver to follow up on the gold in Tokyo --, said he wants the medal around Vinesh's neck for one simple reason -- "people shouldn't forget her."
 
"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.
 
"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota, a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," he said.
 
Chopra is the first track-and-field athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals. His gold in Tokyo continues to be an unmatched achievement for Indian athletics. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj
Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday.

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat
'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat

Japan's Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed weight limit.

Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds
Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances