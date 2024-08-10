Medal or no medal, I hope...: Neeraj on Vinesh Phogat

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is keeping his fingers crossed for wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she awaits a verdict on her appeal against disqualification from the Games but at the same time, he is also hoping that "people don't forget what she did for the country" if the decision is not in her favour.

Vinesh was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday and she has appealed against her disqualification in the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport here. A decision on the appeal is expected to be delivered by 9.30pm IST.

Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic medal -- a silver to follow up on the gold in Tokyo --, said he wants the medal around Vinesh's neck for one simple reason -- "people shouldn't forget her."

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.

"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota, a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," he said.

Chopra is the first track-and-field athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals. His gold in Tokyo continues to be an unmatched achievement for Indian athletics. -- PTI