Man held in connection with murder of woman PGT doctor in Kolkata hospital
August 10, 2024  10:59
The police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital, a senior officer said on Saturday. 

The man was an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital, he said. 

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the police officer said. 

The police have also questioned two intern doctors the entire Friday night in connection with their ongoing probe into the death of the doctor, he said. 

The semi-nude body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday. 

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks. 

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth. -- PTI
