RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAS officer TV Somanathan appointed as Cabinet Secy
August 10, 2024  19:08
image
Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was on Saturday appointed Cabinet Secretary, succeeding Rajiv Gauba.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," an official order said.

Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

How hockey team crushed mental hurdles in bronze-medal run
How hockey team crushed mental hurdles in bronze-medal run

Harmanpreet said all of it helped when the team was faced with nervy situations like the the quarter-final against Britain, when they were reduced to 10 men for more than 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was red-carded for dangerous play.

J-K Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists, announces cash reward
J-K Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists, announces cash reward

Despite a massive search operation, terrorists affiliated with Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who have recently infiltrated into the country, remain untraced.

Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'
Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington completed a stunning clean sweep of gold medals in her Olympic events at by winning the women's kayak single 500 metres title.

Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh after fall of Hasina govt: Hindu groups
Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh after fall of Hasina govt: Hindu groups

Asserting that the situation was deteriorating, Rosario urged Yunus to resolve the crisis by giving it top priority and putting an end to the violence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances