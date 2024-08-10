RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four persons trampled to death in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh
August 10, 2024  10:28
File image
Four persons were trampled to death by an elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.  

Jashpur divisional forest officer Jitendra Upadhyay informed that the tragic incident took place at Gamhriya ward-9 under Bagicha Nagar panchayat on Friday.  

The elephant attacked a house and killed a man and his daughter and another man from the same family.  

A neighbour who rushed to help after hearing the commotion was also trampled.  

According to DFO Jitendra Upadhyay, the Forest department team reached the spot after getting the information. 

The elephant, roaming alone at midnight, caused chaos in the area.  

More details of the mishap are awaited. -- ANI
