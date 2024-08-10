RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
First tea of independent morning: Sisodia day after release from jail
August 10, 2024  09:46
Manish Sisodia shares a picture of having morning tea with his wife/Courtesy X
Manish Sisodia shares a picture of having morning tea with his wife/Courtesy X
A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning... after 17 months". 

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice. 

Sisodia on Saturday shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea. 

"First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months. The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live. "The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra
Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra

A video of Abhishek warmly embracing Neeraj post the event has gone viral, with netizens showering praise on the younger Bachchan for his support for the athlete.

Sebi Can't Recover Rs 76,293 Cr Dues!
Sebi Can't Recover Rs 76,293 Cr Dues!

Out of 3,871 recovery certificates issued by the regulator in various cases, 807 have been certified as difficult to recover.

No proof of US role, but...: Hasina's son on Bangladesh unrest
No proof of US role, but...: Hasina's son on Bangladesh unrest

Wazed said that the West has long championed Yunus, who was appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, and was quick to support his government, leading him to believe that foreign involvement in the unrest is...

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 10, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 10, 2024

Following is India's schedule of Day 15 of competitions at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'
'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'

Vinod Kambli has dismissed concerns about his health after a video showing him struggling to walk went viral.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances