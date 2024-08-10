RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Drugs worth Rs 115 cr seized in Assam, 4 held
August 10, 2024  01:01
Police examining the seized drugs in Assam's Karimganj/ANI
In a joint operation, the Special Task Force of Assam police and Karimganj district police seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 115 crore and arrested four accused in Karimganj district on Friday. 

The team led by IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SP Partha Protim Das, seized 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin at Karimganj ByPass Puwamara under Karimganj Police Station. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) said that the joint team of STF and Karimganj district police seized 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from inside the secret chambers of a 12-wheeler truck. 

"Based on secret information, we jointly launched the operation and seized a truck and arrested four persons. The truck was coming from a neighbouring state towards the mainland. We recovered 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from the truck. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 115 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. 

The arrested four persons were identified as Noimul Haque (main owner), Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik (driver), and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman (co-driver). -- ANI
