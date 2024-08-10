DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate in Lucknow; six held with 10kg





The arrested accused include two passengers, two ground staff members, the mastermind behind the smuggling syndicate, and his accomplice.





During the operation, officials seized 3 kg of smuggled gold valued at $213,000, along with 6,440 Thai Baht and Rs 1,00,000, with a total estimated value of Rs 3.96 crore.





All six members of the syndicate have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release added. -- ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has arrested six individuals involved in a smuggling syndicate operating through Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport airport, as per official statement released on Friday.