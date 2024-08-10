RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate in Lucknow; six held with 10kg
August 10, 2024  08:21
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has arrested six individuals involved in a smuggling syndicate operating through Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport airport, as per official statement released on Friday. 

The arrested accused include two passengers, two ground staff members, the mastermind behind the smuggling syndicate, and his accomplice. 

During the operation, officials seized 3 kg of smuggled gold valued at $213,000, along with 6,440 Thai Baht and Rs 1,00,000, with a total estimated value of Rs 3.96 crore. 

All six members of the syndicate have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release added. -- ANI
