DRDO developed bullet proof jacket using novel material: Govt tells LS
August 10, 2024  01:18
The DRDO has developed a bullet proof jacket consisting of lightest front hard armour panel for which "novel material" along with "new processes" have been used, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. 

In a written response to another query, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said out of around 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, "about 10,354 acres is under encroachment". 

He was whether the Defence Research & Development Organisation has developed lightest bullet-proof jacket for the armed forces and whether the appropriate authority has given approval to take up production in mass scale. 

"Yes, sir. The DRDO has developed the Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) consisting of lightest Front Hard Armour Panel. This jacket has been developed in two configuration viz In-Conjunction-With and Standalone with different areal density of FHAP," he said. -- PTI
