Don't respond to any tweets: Arjun Rampal says X account hacked
August 10, 2024  17:47
Actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday requested his followers not to respond to any messages from his X account as it has been hacked.
    
Rampal, 51, shared the news in a post on his official Instagram page.
    
"Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don't respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked," he posted.
    
Recently, renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar also revealed that his X profile was hacked and a post on the 2024 Paris Olympics was shared.
