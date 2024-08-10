Don't respond to any tweets: Arjun Rampal says X account hacked

Actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday requested his followers not to respond to any messages from his X account as it has been hacked.



Rampal, 51, shared the news in a post on his official Instagram page.



"Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don't respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked," he posted.



Recently, renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar also revealed that his X profile was hacked and a post on the 2024 Paris Olympics was shared.