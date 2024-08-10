BSF tightens security along Indo-B'desh border

BSF tightens security along Indo-B'desh borderAugust 10, 2024 09:03
The Border Security Force has tightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.
Deployment at border outposts has also been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilized to ensure effective monitoring.
Visuals from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar show BSF personnel from the 169th Battalion patrolling at night despite light rain.
India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, with North Bengal accounting for 936.415 km.
The ministry of home affairs has formed a committee, led by the additional director general of the BSF Eastern Command, to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border. -- ANI
