BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam
August 10, 2024  11:20
File image
File image
The Border Security Force is on high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. 

District commissioner Mridul Yadav said that the Integrated Check Post has been closed since Monday and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed. 

"We are on high alert and are ensuring that no incident of violence takes place. The BSF is on high alert. The Integrated Check Post has been closed since Monday and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed. An army company has come, they are camping with the BSF to provide additional security... Since last week, no Indian student or Indian citizen has come to this side," Yadav said. 

In Assam, four districts -- Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara, share their border with Bangladesh. -- ANI
