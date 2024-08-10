RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brazil plane crash: All 61 on board confirmed dead
August 10, 2024  11:24
In a tragic plane crash, all 61 people people onboard were killed in Sao Paulo Friday afternoon, CNN reported citing a statement issued by airline Voepass. 

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the scene," Voepass said in a statement, revising the death toll down from an initial assessment of 62 dead. 

There were 57 passengers and four crew members on board, the company said. 

The dramatic video of the plane crash has been circulating online, showing how its wrecked fuselage caught fire. 

Although it's unclear if any of the passengers held dual citizenship, airline personnel stated that every passenger had Brazilian documentation. 

The ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop plane, descended 17,000 feet in less than a minute, according to flight monitoring data, although the reason for this is yet unknown, CNN reported. 

The flight, was en route to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo state, from Cascavel in the Brazilian state of Parana. -- ANI
