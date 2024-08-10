RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Agniveer scheme golden opportunity for youths: Navy chief
August 10, 2024  19:14
image
The Agniveer scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has said.

A total of 1,389 Agniveers, including 214 women, joined the service on Friday following 16 weeks of training, he said.

"It is a golden opportunity for the Indian youths to join Agniveer. This provides at least four years to serve the nation by joining the service in the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force," he said.

Tripathi, who was present at INS Chilika in Odisha's Khurda district for the night passing out parade of Agniveers, on Friday said: "It is a matter of pride for all to join the Agniveer. Four years later, if you decide not to continue, you can go outside and one can opt for several other options available in the society.

To a question regarding controversies surrounding the scheme, he asserted there is no dispute over Agniveer.

Tripathi also refused to make any statement on the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh.

He, however, said that security along the Indian coast remains "strong". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj
Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday.

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat
'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat

Japan's Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed weight limit.

Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds
Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances