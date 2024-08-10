RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2-storey building collapses in Delhi's Model Town, 3 injured
August 10, 2024  20:44
A two-storey banquet hall collapsed in northwest Delhi's Model Town area during heavy afternoon rain on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
 
The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where the old building, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, they said.
 
Earlier in the day, the officials said it was an abandoned house but later clarified that the building was being used as a banquet hall.
 
With the help of the local police, NDRF personnel and other rescue team members, three people were taken out of the rubble and sent to a nearby hospital.
 
CCTV footage of a nearby house captured the incident on camera.
 
The police said the building was closed for the past few years. Some labourers were doing the repair work as it was in a dilapidated condition, a police officer said.
 
Three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition. -- PTI
