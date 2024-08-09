RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Zee Studios to distribute Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' in North India
August 09, 2024  00:54
Tamil superstar Vijay/File image
Tamil superstar Vijay's upcoming feature film The Greatest of All Time will be released in North India by Zee Studios, the company announced on Thursday. 

Set to be released in theatres on September 5, the sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced AGS Entertainment. "Namma #ThalapathyVijay's #GOAT goes up North in style! #TheGreatestOfAllTime - North India release by #ZeeStudios in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Get ready for a roaring rollercoaster ride. Setting the screens on fire from September 5th!" Zee Studios posted on its official social media handles. 

Vijay plays a double role in The Greatest of All Time , which is the 68th feature project of his career. 

The movie will also feature actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. 

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the movie and Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. 

AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi said she is happy to collaborate with Zee Studios for the film's release in North India. 

"With Venkat sir's vision and Thalapathy Vijay's acting prowess, superstardom and presence, we are positive that the audiences are in for a real treat. This coupled with Zee Studios' expertise in distribution will only ensure more audiences and fans can experience the film," she said in a statement. -- PTI
