Tihar Jail official suspended over dancing with pistol video
August 09, 2024  23:36
Tihar Jail official Deepak Sharma (left) dancing with pistol/Screen grab
A Tihar Jail official has been suspended for misconduct after a purported showing him dancing at a party while brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media, officials said on Friday. 

In the 18-second video clip, Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent of police at the Mandoli Jail, can be seen swaying to Bollywood song Khalnayak hoon main at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi. 

Two men can be seen dancing with him. 

According to eyewitnesses, some shots were fired in the air at the party. 

However, the police could not verify it. 

An official said that Sharma has been put under suspension for misconduct and a fact-finding inquiry has been marked to the superintendent of jail number 15, where he was posted. 

A senior police officer said that they have also written to the licensing unit of the Delhi police to take necessary action into the matter. 

Sharma is popular on social media and has 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts reels of him working out at the gym. 

As the jail superintendent, Sharma was involved in the raids at Sukesh Chandrashekar's barrack in Tihar Jail. 

Mandoli Jail is part of the Tihar Prison Complex. -- PTI
