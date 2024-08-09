Third teen held in Vienna over foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift concert





German publication DW cited the minister Gerhard Karner as making the announcement, a day after two other teenagers were arrested after authorities foiled a terror attack planned for the Vienna leg of the American singer's blockbuster Eras tour.





Organisers also cancelled three of Taylor Swift concerts planned for the Austrian capital.





According to Austrian minister Karner, the main suspect was a 19-year-old while a 17-year-old has also been detained. Both had sworn "oaths of allegiance" to the "Islamic State" terror group as per the report in DW.





CNN reported that international intelligence agencies helped Austrian authorities uncover the alleged plot, said Karner, after police said the suspects were "radicalized by the internet." -- PTI

An Austrian minister said on Friday that a third suspect, an 18-year-old Iraqi national, was arrested in Vienna over a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert, CNN reported.