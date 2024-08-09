RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC stays order banning hijab in campuses
August 09, 2024
image
The Supreme Court seeks a response from Mumbai educational society on the plea challenging the high court verdict imposing a ban on wearing 'hijab', 'burqa' in college. 

The court partly stays the circular of a Mumbai college banning 'hijab, burqa, cap and naqab' inside a campus.

The SC says its interim order on 'burqa, hijab' should not be misused, grants liberty to Mumbai college to approach court in case of misuse. SC says no burqa can be allowed to be worn by girls inside classroom and no religious activities permitted on campus.

"Suddenly you wake up to know there are many religions in country," says SC to Mumbai college on circular banning hijab, naqab on campus.
