RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Relatives identified Kerala bodies by severed limbs'
August 09, 2024  11:33
image
After the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Deepa Joseph's ambulance was a constant presence on the roads, ferrying the injured and the deceased from the disaster zone. 

 A strong woman who became the first female ambulance driver in Kerala, Deepa couldn't control her tears as she recounted the horrible scenes she witnessed in the temporary morgue at Meppadi and while transporting the body parts of victims. 

 Deepa, who had taken a break from driving due to depression following the death of her daughter from blood cancer, had come to Wayanad from Kozhikode after learning about the demand for ambulances with freezer boxes.

 The next five days after the landslides changed her completely, making her realise that what she had undergone could be managed much more easily. 

"For one or two days, we saw people who were not ready to believe that their beloved people were dead. But in the days that followed, the same people came to the morgue, praying that the bodies recovered should be those of their dear ones," Deepa told PTI. 

The heartbreaking scenes unfolded in the following days, and as internal organs, severed limbs, and bodies were crushed beyond recognition, Deepa thought she could not bear it anymore. 

"I have been working as an ambulance driver for over four-and-a-half years. I have taken bodies that are several days old and highly decomposed. But in Wayanad, the relatives had to identify the bodies just by looking at a severed finger or a severed limb. It was more than what it could take," Deepa said. 

 She says on many occasions, internal organs were brought to the morgue, and people could not understand whether those were from humans or animals. 

 "The whole morgue was filled with the stench of decayed bodies. The gases emanating from the bodies blurred our vision," Deepa, who thought of going back the next day while coming to Wayanad, not realising the magnitude of the disaster, recounted how she had to continue to lend her helping hand for the remaining days. 

 "I went back for a day and brought my son, who was alone at home, along. Now the ambulances from other districts have gone back, and I would also go back shortly," she said.

 Deepa is now a well-known face among the volunteers in disaster-hit areas, and the local women, who lost everything in the landslides, share their horror stories with her. Even when struggling with their grief, they find time to console Deepa when she gets emotional thinking about her daughter. Deepa wants to get back to driving ambulances, as she has a son who is now studying. 

 "I am jobless now and want to get back to driving ambulances sooner," Deepa said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died
Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died

A case was registered against the owner of the dog and three others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to animals and...

Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem

'...it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing our sport to follow us and follow their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries.'

Manish Sisodia gets bail after 17 months; SC slams lower courts
Manish Sisodia gets bail after 17 months; SC slams lower courts

The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate Sisodia to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi
ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi

He was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a secret tip off received from the Delhi-Faridabad border. An illegal firearm was recovered from his possession, they said.

Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice
Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice

As the final hooter rang through the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, sealing the Indian hockey team's bronze medal triumph, an electrifying wave of emotions swept through the families of the victorious players.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances