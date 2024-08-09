Pune Porsche: Accused 'played with judiciary'





The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Shishir Hiray, on Thursday, argued before Additional Sessions Judge UM Mudholkar that the accused, including the parents of the juvenile involved in the accident, medical professionals, and middlemen, acted in connivance to sabotage evidence.





The case pertains to the May 19 incident in which a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.





During the argument, Hiray cited a Supreme Court judgement that cancelled the bail of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi in a murder case, stating that the accused would tamper with evidence if released on bail.





He emphasised that tampering with evidence hampers the right of victims to seek justice and undermines the judicial system.

The prosecution has opposed the bail pleas of six accused in the May 19 Pune Porsche car accident case and said they "played with the judicial system" by tampering with evidence.