Power of Constitution tight slap to dictatorship: Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.





"Bharat mata ki jai! Inquilab Zindabad!" cheered Manish Sisodia upon his release.





"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb," Sisodia said.





"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me," Sisodia said and added that he had many of admirers but their numbers have increased in the last 17 months.





"Not only me but every person of Delhi, and children of the country were with me emotionally in jail. I thank the Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart for using the power of Constitution to give a tight slap to the dictatorship in the country," he said.





Hailing Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sisodia said he was indebted to him.





"My whole life is indebted to Ambedkar," he said.





The leader said it was an emotional moment for everyone and hoped that the power of Constitution and democracy will pave the way for release of Kejriwal. -- PTI/ANI