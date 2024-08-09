RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn walks out of RS over 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'
August 09, 2024  13:39
image
On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak.

"I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said 'you may be a celebrity, I do not care'. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology."

Opposition parties, led by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, walked out of the Rajya Sabha, yet again, today in support of Jaya Bachchan as she protested a recurrence of the 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' row in the Upper House.

Twice in this Parliamentary session Mrs Bachchan, who is of course, married to Amitabh Bachchan, has been introduced in Parliament as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'.

Jaya Bachchan had expressed her strong disapproval of this practice. She said, "It was a very humiliating experience and he criticised the treatment of opposition MPs, contrasting it with the latitude given to those from the ruling BJP or its allies.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How crowd-funding helped Nadeem win Pak first Olympic gold
How crowd-funding helped Nadeem win Pak first Olympic gold

Nadeem had no major sponsorships and months before the Paris Games, he turned to social media to help replace his old javelin for training.

How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day
How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day

They saluted 'the hands that weave timeless stories'.

FIR against Puja Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok
FIR against Puja Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok

"The complaint says that during Puja Khedkar's posting as an assistant collector, Dilip Khedkar allegedly used threatening language against tehsildar Dipak Akade, asking him to allot a cabin for his daughter even as he had no right to...

Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign
Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign

Noah Lyles said that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention

De Zorzi, Bavuma shine as SA take control
De Zorzi, Bavuma shine as SA take control

Bavuma scored 86 runs before falling leg before wicket to an away swinging full toss from Jayden Seales while opener Tony de Zorzi contributed 76.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances