Oppn walks out of RS over 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'





"I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said 'you may be a celebrity, I do not care'. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology."





Opposition parties, led by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, walked out of the Rajya Sabha, yet again, today in support of Jaya Bachchan as she protested a recurrence of the 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' row in the Upper House.

Twice in this Parliamentary session Mrs Bachchan, who is of course, married to Amitabh Bachchan, has been introduced in Parliament as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'.

Jaya Bachchan had expressed her strong disapproval of this practice. She said, "It was a very humiliating experience and he criticised the treatment of opposition MPs, contrasting it with the latitude given to those from the ruling BJP or its allies.





On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak.