Noida school asks students not to bring nov-veg food





The school in Sector-132 of Noida had on Wednesday sent the message to parents on WhatsApp. When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled. It can be harmful to health, said the message that asked parents not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch.





It also said the school values "diversity and inclusiveness of students. So that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences, the focus is on providing a environment in which everyone feels comfortable".





"This was only a request," a senior school official said.

