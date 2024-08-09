RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Noida school asks students not to bring non-veg food
August 09, 2024  19:45
Representational image
Representational image
A private school in Noida sent a message to parents asking not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. The school management said it was only a "request" after a row broke out. 

The school in Sector-132 of Noida had on Wednesday sent the message to parents on WhatsApp. When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled. It can be harmful to health, said the message that asked parents not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. 

It also said the school values "diversity and inclusiveness of students. So that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences, the focus is on providing a environment in which everyone feels comfortable". 

"This was only a request," a senior school official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Opposition likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar as Veep
Opposition likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar as Veep

The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head on Friday with sources saying that the opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice...

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards

Pakistan's sensational javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who won the country's first individual Olympics gold in 40 years is being showered with cash awards by Punjab and other provincial governments and organisations.

Can't jeopardise careers of 2L students for 5: SC rejects NEET-PG delay
Can't jeopardise careers of 2L students for 5: SC rejects NEET-PG delay

The top court dismissed a plea seeking deferment of the NEET-PG which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women
Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women

Kumar was apprehended with the help of sketches and CCTV camera footage, senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said.

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday and said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and this same power will ensure the release of Delhi...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances