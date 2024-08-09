RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM
August 09, 2024  08:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Neeraj Chopra as "excellence personified" after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw. 

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece event. Nadeem managed an astonishing 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who covered 89.45m in the second round to win the silver. 

 In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success." 

 He added, "Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Burn 500 Calories Every Day
How To Burn 500 Calories Every Day

rediffGURU Shreya Shah answers diet and nutrition related questions.

'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'

'Under this amendment, in any dispute over Waqf properties, the Waqf Board cannot approach the court.' 'This is very surprising because the government instead of protecting Waqf properties they are snatching it away and not allowing them...

Neeraj vows to return stronger: 'There's a lot left in me'
Neeraj vows to return stronger: 'There's a lot left in me'

India's Neeraj Chopra explains why he lost to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the Olympics men's Javelin Throw final.

Trisha Walks To Her Own Beat
Trisha Walks To Her Own Beat

She has been cooking up a style storm with her effortless elegance.

Ambanis Own 10% of India's Wealth
Ambanis Own 10% of India's Wealth

The Adani family, led by Chairman Gautam Adani, is the most valued first-generation family business at Rs 15.44 trillion.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances