RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mooh meetha time for Sisodia's family after bail
August 09, 2024  13:20
image
Celebrations broke out at the Aam Aadmi Party office as well as residence of Manish Sisodia, minutes after the former deputy chief minister of Delhi got bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. 

Sisodia will walk out of jail 17 months after being arrested in connection to the excise policy case. 

At his residence, Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia and other family members distributed sweets to visitors with smiling faces. Party leaders and workers started streaming in at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg with the premises reverberating with drum beats. 

Several party leaders, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, distributed sweets to people who gathered there. Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi broke down while sharing the news of Sisodia's bail during the inaugural function at a school in Naseerpur. 

The AAP said the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to Sisodia was a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How crowd-funding helped Nadeem win Pak first Olympic gold
How crowd-funding helped Nadeem win Pak first Olympic gold

Nadeem had no major sponsorships and months before the Paris Games, he turned to social media to help replace his old javelin for training.

How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day
How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day

They saluted 'the hands that weave timeless stories'.

FIR against Puja Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok
FIR against Puja Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok

"The complaint says that during Puja Khedkar's posting as an assistant collector, Dilip Khedkar allegedly used threatening language against tehsildar Dipak Akade, asking him to allot a cabin for his daughter even as he had no right to...

Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign
Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign

Noah Lyles said that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention

De Zorzi, Bavuma shine as SA take control
De Zorzi, Bavuma shine as SA take control

Bavuma scored 86 runs before falling leg before wicket to an away swinging full toss from Jayden Seales while opener Tony de Zorzi contributed 76.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances