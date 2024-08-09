Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow





The prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Kannur at approximately 11 am, from where he will undertake an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.





Around 12:15 pm, the prime minister will visit the areas impacted by the disaster, where he will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.





Modi is expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected.





The prime minister will also visit a relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.





The PM will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the tragedy and the ongoing relief efforts.





Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation.

