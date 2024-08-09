RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Laapataa Ladies' to be screened in SC today; CJI, judges to watch movie
August 09, 2024  01:27
image
The Supreme Court will screen Laapataa Ladies movie on Friday for the judges, their families and officials of its registry. 

The critically acclaimed movie is based on the theme of gender equality. 

According to a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court, noted actor and producer Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, director of the movie, will also be present during the screening. 

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said. 

According to the schedule, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, judges of the apex court along with their spouses will arrive for the screening of the movie. 

The film will be screened from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm. -- PTI
