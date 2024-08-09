Jaishankar reaches Maldives to reset bilateral ties





Jaishankar arrived in Male on a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives, the first high-level trip from India after the country's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.





Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.





The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.





Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country.





Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians by May 10, the mutually agreed date.





"Pleased to arrive in Maldives. Thank Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer for receiving me at the airport. Maldives occupies an important place in our vision of 'Neighbourhood First' & 'SAGAR'," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





"Looking forward to fruitful engagements with the leadership," he added. -- PTI

