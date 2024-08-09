RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT Guwahati student found dead in hostel room
August 09, 2024  23:14
A woman post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on Friday, a spokesperson of the institute said. 

The student was from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Disang Hostel. 

Her body was found after her friends noticed her absence from classes during the day. 

"It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on the campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities," the spokesperson said. 

The 23-year-old MTech student's immediate family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident. 

"The institute is providing them full support during this difficult time," the spokesperson added. 

The police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind her death. 

The authorities did not divulge the course of study or any other detail of the deceased student. -- PTI
