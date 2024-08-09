HC quashes order detaining Youtuber under Goondas Act





Allowing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by Shankar's mother A Kamala, the bench directed the Youtuber, lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison to be set at liberty forthwith if he was not required in any other case.





Setting aside the detention order dated May 12, 2024, a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam said, "In fine, we have arrived at an irresistible conclusion that the impugned order of detention is not in compliance with the essential requirement and ingredients as contemplated under Act 14 of 1982. Thus, the detention order issued by the Commissioner of police is set aside."





The bench said the detaining authority had registered both the adverse complaints on the same day i.e., on May 7, 2024.





One complaint was registered after a lapse of nearly six years, whereas the other complaint was pertaining to derogatory remarks against women police officers given by a social activist.





The manner in which both these complaints were registered, one with an inordinate delay and another which was pertaining to police officers raises several questions as to the intentions behind the detention order. -- PTI

