RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC quashes order detaining Youtuber under Goondas Act
August 09, 2024  22:55
YouTuber Shankar/File image
YouTuber Shankar/File image
The Madras high court on Friday set aside an order of the Chennai city police commissioner, detaining Shankar alias 'Savukku' Shankar, a well-known YouTuber under the stringent Goondas Act. 

Allowing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by Shankar's mother A Kamala, the bench directed the Youtuber, lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison to be set at liberty forthwith if he was not required in any other case. 

Setting aside the detention order dated May 12, 2024, a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam said, "In fine, we have arrived at an irresistible conclusion that the impugned order of detention is not in compliance with the essential requirement and ingredients as contemplated under Act 14 of 1982. Thus, the detention order issued by the Commissioner of police is set aside." 

The bench said the detaining authority had registered both the adverse complaints on the same day i.e., on May 7, 2024. 

One complaint was registered after a lapse of nearly six years, whereas the other complaint was pertaining to derogatory remarks against women police officers given by a social activist. 

The manner in which both these complaints were registered, one with an inordinate delay and another which was pertaining to police officers raises several questions as to the intentions behind the detention order. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

"Even late at night at 1 AM, people were watching you"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Olympic and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal win at the ongoing Paris Olympics

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday and said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and this same power will ensure the release of Delhi...

When double Olympic medallist Manu met Rahul Gandhi
When double Olympic medallist Manu met Rahul Gandhi

Manu Bhaker met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in the national capital on Friday.

Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women
Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women

Kumar was apprehended with the help of sketches and CCTV camera footage, senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said.

Where do you draw the line?: IOC's Bach on Vinesh case
Where do you draw the line?: IOC's Bach on Vinesh case

Thomas Bach on Friday said he has a "certain understanding" for Vinesh Phogat but also wondered where would one draw the line after allowing small concessions in certain situations.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances