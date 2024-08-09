RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Haryana schools to replace Good Morning with...
August 09, 2024  15:33
image
'Good morning' is set to be replaced by 'Jai Hind' in all Haryana schools from this Independence Day onwards, according to a government circular.
   
The move, initiated by the Haryana government, aims to "instill a deep sense of patriotism and national pride" among students, the directorate of school education, said in the circular issued on Thursday.
 
'Jai Hind' was coined by Subhas Chandra Bose during India's freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence, the circular said.
 
The directorate of school education sent the circular to all district education officers, district elementary education officers, district block education officers, block elementary education officers, principals and headmasters.
 
According to the circular, 'Jai Hind' will replace 'good morning' in schools so that students can be "inspired everyday with the spirit of national unity" and "respect for the rich history" of the country. 
 
The patriotic greeting 'Jai Hind' will encourage students to appreciate sacrifices made for the country's freedom, it said.
 
'Jai Hind' transcends regional, linguistic and cultural differences and promotes unity among students from diverse backgrounds, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wrestler Antim back in India post Paris drama
Wrestler Antim back in India post Paris drama

Antim Panghal returns to India after Olympic controversy

Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer
Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".

Ponting reveals Delhi Capitals want an Indian at helm
Ponting reveals Delhi Capitals want an Indian at helm

Ponting was approached for taking over England's Test side but New Zealand's Brendon McCullum eventually took up the role.

Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team

The team couldn't maintain the momentum on the anchor leg.

Fit-again Shami nears India comeback
Fit-again Shami nears India comeback

Late last month in Kolkata, Shami expressed a desire to first play for Bengal before making his return to the national team. He also participated informally in motivational and fitness sessions with state players.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances