Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh's hearing
August 09, 2024  08:47
image
Harish Salve, the renowned Indian lawyer, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. 

Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute. Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

The ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST). The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement. 
