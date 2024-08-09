RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Goods train derails in South Goa; services affected, restoration work on
August 09, 2024  20:20
File image
File image
A goods train derailed in a mountainous region of South Goa bordering Karnataka on Friday morning, affecting the movement of trains on the South Western Railway route, officials said. 

The train with 17 loaded wagons derailed in the ghat section between Sonalium and Dudhsagar stations under the Hubballi division at 9.35 am, SWR's chief public relation officer Manjunath Kanamadi said. 

As a result of the derailment, three trains were diverted and two others were cancelled, he said in a release. 

Accident relief trains with 140-ton cranes and other required materials have been dispatched to the site and restoration work was underway, he said. 

Due to the derailment, train number 17420/17022 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati/Hyderabad weekly express, has been diverted to run via Madgaon, Karwar, Padil, Subrahmanya Road, Hassan, Arsikere, Chikjajur, Rayadurga and Ballari and further on its regular path. 

Train 12779 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin express has been diverted via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan and Pune and further in its regular path. Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama express (12780) was also diverted. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!
Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is being run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA
16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to name the committee's chairperson soon.

Sreejesh set to become India junior coach
Sreejesh set to become India junior coach

Sreejesh set to become India junior coach

Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women
Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women

When an Egyptian fencer picked up her sabre and an Azerbaijani archer steadied her bow, there was one thing Paris Olympics spectators may not have immediately noticed - they were pregnant.

Again! Jaya Bachchan vs Dhankar in RS
Again! Jaya Bachchan vs Dhankar in RS

The trouble started when the SP member wanted to make a point on an ongoing heated discussion between Opposition parties and the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha over certain remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Kharge a few days ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances