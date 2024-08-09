RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gang-rape rocks UP's Hathras again, hunt on for 5 men
August 09, 2024  00:42
A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped earlier in the month under the Hathras Junction police station jurisdiction in Hathras, an officer on Thursday said. 

"We received a complaint on Wednesday that a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men on August 2. A case has been lodged against the accused and efforts are being made to arrest them," circle officer Shyamveer Singh said. 

According to the complaint, the woman had gone to meet an acquaintance named Deepak, who, along with another man, Rishi, took her to a secluded place where three others, Akash, Mahendra, and Hariom later came. 

The FIR said the five raped her and fled from the spot. 

The accused have been absconding since Wednesday and a hunt is on for them, the officer said. -- PTI
