Forex reserves jump by $7.533 bn to record $674.91 bn





The overall kitty had dropped by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion in the previous reporting week ended July 26.





The previous high for the reserves had stood at $670.857 billion, reached on July 18.





For the week ended August 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.162 billion to $592.039 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Gold reserves increased by $2.404 billion to $60.099 billion during the week, the RBI said. -- PTI

