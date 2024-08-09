RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Forex reserves jump by $7.533 bn to record $674.91 bn
August 09, 2024  20:31
image
India's forex reserves jumped by $7.533 billion to a new record high of $674.919 billion for the week ended August 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

The overall kitty had dropped by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion in the previous reporting week ended July 26. 

The previous high for the reserves had stood at $670.857 billion, reached on July 18. 

For the week ended August 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.162 billion to $592.039 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Gold reserves increased by $2.404 billion to $60.099 billion during the week, the RBI said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!
Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is being run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA
16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to name the committee's chairperson soon.

Sreejesh set to become India junior coach
Sreejesh set to become India junior coach

Sreejesh set to become India junior coach

Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women
Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women

When an Egyptian fencer picked up her sabre and an Azerbaijani archer steadied her bow, there was one thing Paris Olympics spectators may not have immediately noticed - they were pregnant.

Again! Jaya Bachchan vs Dhankar in RS
Again! Jaya Bachchan vs Dhankar in RS

The trouble started when the SP member wanted to make a point on an ongoing heated discussion between Opposition parties and the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha over certain remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Kharge a few days ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances