Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Rahul Gandhi
August 09, 2024  21:20
image
Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, two days after she returned to the country after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. 

Bhaker met Gandhi in New Delhi along with her coach Jaspal Rana. 

The Congress leader congratulated Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours. 

Bhaker landed in the country on Wednesday and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family members, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception. 

She had also met Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda earlier. 

Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her and her coach Jaspal Rana an enthusiastic reception. 

Bhaker (22) won a bronze each in the women's 10-metre air pistol and 10-metre air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for India. -- PTI
