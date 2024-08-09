Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's body handed over for medical research

Amid chants of 'Amar Rahe' and 'Lal Salam Comrade', the body of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was handed over to the anatomy department of N R S Hospital in Kolkata on Friday evening for medical research.





Hundreds of mourners followed the flower-decked hearse as it entered the hospital compound and stopped near the anatomy department.





Around 5.30 pm, Bhattacharjee's body was carried inside the department by party activists, supporters, and leaders.





Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders Sujan Chakraborty, Surya Kanta Mishra, Rabin Dev and the deceased Marxist patriarch's daughter Suchetana Bhattacharjee were present in the compound.





Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Santanu Sen and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, along with other ruling party leaders, also attended to pay their respects and assist in the handover process.





Senior Professor Abhijit Bhakta from the anatomy department received the body on behalf of the hospital.





An official from the department said the body would be preserved and kept for future medical research.





"The body of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been donated for medical research as per his and his family's wishes. The entire process of handing over was conducted smoothly," said Santanu Sen, a doctor and member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). -- PTI

