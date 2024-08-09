BSF foils infiltration bid by thousands of Bangladeshis in WB





Ikramul Haque, a local from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal said, "Around 9-9.30 am, a few people from Bangladesh gathered at the border and tried to infiltrate into India. Many of them are still there. The crowd has thinned out a little now, though. Their arrival in India all of a sudden is not possible. There is a protocol for it. There is a large presence of the BSF."





The ministry of home affairs has constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, eastern command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border situation.





In a letter dated August 9, under secretary to the govt of India Smitha Viju said, "It has been decided to constitute a committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. secretary, LPAI." -- ANI

The Border Security Force averted an infiltration bid when thousands of residents from Bangladesh gathered along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Cooch Behar raising slogans and tried to enter the Indian side on Friday morning.