Bangladeshi arrested in Assam for illegally entering India
August 09, 2024  01:17
A Bangladesh national was arrested in Nagaon district of Assam for illegally entering India amid turmoil in the neighbouring country, the police said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Dhing police station apprehended four people, including a Bangladesh national, at Dhing cattle market on Wednesday evening. 

The police seized nine cattle heads from the possession of the Bangladeshi and his associates, 

Nagaon superintendent of police Swapnaneel Deka said. 

The apprehended person has been identified as Humayun Kabir (32), son of Monir Uddin, hailing from Lathi village in Gowainghat police station in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, he added. 

"During interrogation, Kabir claimed that he bribed a BSF official and illegally entered India through the international border in Dawki without any valid travel document mainly for cattle trading," the SP said. 

It also came to light that the Bangladeshi crossed the border on August 4 and reached Borghat area in central Assam's Nagaon district on August 6, he added. -- PTI
