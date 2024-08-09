RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi breaks down hearing Sisodia bail news
August 09, 2024  12:43
Atishi takes the blessings of Sisodia's wife and mother
AAP leader Atishi breaks down as she welcomes the Supreme Court bail to Manish Sisodia. She says its a victory for a man who shaped the Delhi education revolution. 

 The AAP on Friday called the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to party leader Manish Sisodia as a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice". 

 The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months. A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.
